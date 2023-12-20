ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Evergreen Place Senior Living got together on Wednesday to celebrate Cooper the dog’s 7th birthday.

Cooper is owned by a resident at the senior home in Brockport and is loved by staff and residents alike.

“Cooper’s seventh birthday is a reminder of the joy and companionship that pets bring into the lives of our residents,” says Julie Westcott, Executive Director at Evergreen Place. “This event shows our commitment to creating a vibrant and joyful community at Evergreen Place. We believe in the power of furry friends to help improve the well-being of our beloved seniors.”

Those who were a part of the festivities shared laughs, smiles, and cake!