Brighton, N.Y. (WROC) — All his life, Abe Vigoda has enjoyed a Sukkah during Sukkot, a week-long Jewish holiday that celebrates Israelites’ freedom from slavery in Egypt while also rejoicing in all things harvest.

The Sukkah, a temporary hut often decorated in fall’s bounty, is the holiday’s centerpiece.

This year, Abe decided he wanted to reconstruct that tradition.

“Took me a few nights to dream about it and design it,” Abe said.

In the three years Abe has lived at St. John’s Meadows in Brighton, they’ve never had a Sukkah, but they have had a Jewish congregation, Beit Chavurim, and a wood shop.

So, Abe and his friend Steve asked if they could use it to build one.

“Abe and Steve and the other residents in the wood shop they’ve done bookshelves and they’re working on a bird house project right now and they’re working on school desks for schools in need, so I knew they’d be able to build this structure,” said Tony Zaccaglino, VP of Senior Housing.

And build it they did.

“It’s a labor of love,” said Abe. “I like woodworking and we have some wonderful guys helping me.”

That includes Jim Shannon, another St. John’s Meadows resident, who’s always grateful to work on these projects.

“It means at an elderly age I can keep busy and use some of the skills that I’ve developed over my lifetime,” Shannon said.

For Abe, who was born and raised in Israel, this project was more than just run of the mill.

“It gives me a feeling of my faith,” he said. “That’s what it is.”