Seneca Waterways Council awards first female Eagle Scout rank

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a historic moment in local scouting, as the Rochester region gains its first female Eagle Scout.

The Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America is awarded Troop 2020 scout Kaitlyn Hoitt with the rank of Eagle on Tuesday. The 18-year-old passed her Eagle Board review after meeting all requirements necessary to achieve the rank.

“I’m really excited, very happy, very thankful to be here,” Hoitt said. “I wanted to do scouting since I was little. I watched my brothers do it, and becoming an Eagle Scout always just seemed like a really special accomplishment to be because when you look at an Eagle Scout you know they have a certain set of skills.”

For her eagle project, Hoitt refurbished a multi-purpose meeting room at the Penfield United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss