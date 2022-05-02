ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Masai giraffe calf born at the Seneca Park Zoo Friday is a male, and is doing well.

That’s according to a Monday update from the zoo’s veterinary staff.

“The calf is very active, and mom is doing great,” said Seneca Park Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy. “Things are progressing as expected. Mom and baby continue to be monitored and we are cautiously optimistic.”

The giraffe’s birth was a first for the Seneca Park Zoo. The mother giraffe, Iggy, has been at the zoo since 2018. She came to Rochester from the Virginia Zoo. The father, Parker, also lives at the zoo. The third adult giraffe at the zoo is a female named Kipenzi.

The Animals of the Savanna building, which houses the giraffes as well as zebra and a white rhino, was closed Friday so the baby giraffe and mother could bond. Zoo officials say the building will reopen “soon.”