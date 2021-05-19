Seneca Park Zoo will no longer require masks for vaccinated guests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In accordance with CDC guidance that New York state has adopted, fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks at Seneca Park Zoo.

“In response to the revised safety guidelines issued by the CDC, New York State, and local authorities, fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks at Seneca Park Zoo, but are encouraged to wear them inside indoor habitats,” zoo officials wrote in an email to members. “Visitors who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear face coverings, including children.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state will adopt the new CDC guidelines that allow fully vaccinated Americans to go without masks in most situations. For New Yorkers, those guidelines went into effect Wednesday.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but helps clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC also no longer recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.