Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new snowy owl

Tundra, a male snowy owl has not joined the Seneca Park Zoo. Photo provided by the Seneca Park Zoo.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is welcoming a male snowy owl named Tundra.

Tundra is a 6-year-old male from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh and unlike the female snowy owls, he’s able to fly.

In 2014, Tundra was confiscated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission from a private citizen and because he was imprinted on humans, he deemed unable to be re-released.

“Tundra’s story gives us a great opportunity to educate the public about the perils of having endangered animals as pets,” President and CEO of Seneca Park Zoo Society Pamela Reed Sanchez said in a statement.

“That said, it’s great for guests to be able to see these amazing animals so close.”

The snowy owl habitat has been renovated to be fully enclosed and now includes perches and a new shelter area.

Through March 31, the Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. This week, County Executive Adam Bello announced “Free Youth February” where up to five youth guests from the ages of 3 to 11 have free entry with the purchase of one adult admission ticket.

Children under 3 are always free of charge.