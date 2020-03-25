Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new river otter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo remains closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but the care for the animals there continues.

The zoo welcomed its newest furry friend recently, a 4-year-old river otter named Ashkii.

Zoo officials say Ashkii arrived at the zoo earlier this month, and got her first chance to explore the river otter habitat Tuesday:

THREAD: Welcome to the Zoo, Ashkii! Earlier this month, the four-year old female river otter arrived at the Zoo and yesterday, she got to explore the river otter habitat for the first time!#SenecaParkZoo #ClosedButStillCaring pic.twitter.com/UsdgiW1sJw — Seneca Park Zoo (@SenecaParkZoo) March 25, 2020

Ashkii arrives in Rochester from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington, D.C. where officials say she became the first North American river otter in that zoo’s 130 year history to give birth to pups.

Officials say they hope Ashkii will be able to breed with Seneca Park Zoo’s male river otter, Sailor as Seneca Park Zoo’s female river otter, Sara, is past reproductive age.