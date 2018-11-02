Local News

Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new giraffe

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 12:34 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 02:14 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A new giraffe is now part of Seneca Park Zoo's new Savanna exhibit.

"Parker" arrived earlier this week. He was born two years ago at a zoo in Santa Barbara, California.

Three local zoo workers had to drive him cross-country, a 58-hour trip!

Parker is now the only male giraffe at the zoo. He's the zoo's fourth giraffe.

