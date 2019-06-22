Seneca Park Zoo unveils giraffe statue

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) The Seneca Park Zoo debuted a new statue Friday.

The closer you get to the statue, the more you’ll have to look up to see all of it.

A life-sized, stainless-steel giraffe debuted at the “Animals of the Savanna” area of the zoo.

The twenty-two foot tall scultpure was unveild on the longest day of the year, which is also World Giraffe Day.

The artist of the sculpture, James Seaman lived with the statue for the past while before delivering Genny the Giraffe to her new home.

“This has lived in my driveway. I have been looking at this thing for three four months,” said Seaman. “I’ll go to my bathroom window and see this giraffe face-to-face from upstairs. And I feel like it’s just going to walk right up to me and say hello.”

Genny will be something visitors at the Seneca Park Zoo will be able to see for years to come