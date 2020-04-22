Seneca Park Zoo offering hourly online events on Earth Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even during a time when most of the world is at home, Seneca Park Zoo believes Earth Day should be celebrated more than ever. That’s why on Wednesday they’re offering five hours of online events, starting at 10 a.m.

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — which was originally “Earth Week” in 1970 — the zoo is focusing on conservation of the Earth, and celebrating nature.

Here’s the list of event, from their website:

10 a.m. – Virtual Birding at Sapsucker Woods with June Summers of the Audubon Society

Join us for a moderated live discussion about the birds seen on Cornell Lab’s FeederWatch Cam at Sapsucker Woods. Learn about bird behavior and their contributions to the ecosystem, and how to help attract and ID birds in your own backyard.

Click here to join the Zoom event at 10 a.m.

11 a.m. – Animal Enrichment Experience

Observe the African lions receive an Earth Day-themed enrichment item followed by a live Q&A session with Zoologist James Weinpress and Lead Zoo Naturalist for Programs, Annie Wheeler.

Click here to join the Zoom event at 11 a.m.

12 p.m. – Macroinvertebrate Sorting

Follow along as Lead Zoo Naturalist for Citizen Science, Dave Will, sorts through macro-invertebrates and what they can tell us about our local environment.

Click here to join the Zoom event at 12 p.m.

1 p.m. – Animal Enrichment Experience

Observe as the olive baboons receive an Earth Day-themed enrichment item followed by a live Q&A session with Zoologist Jenna Bovee and Lead Zoo Naturalist for Programs, Annie Wheeler.

Click here to join the Zoom event at 1 p.m.

2 p.m. – Be A Local Conservationist

Join us for a live presentation and moderated Q&A session about the Urban Wildlife Information Network (UWIN), and the importance of camera trap conservation programs.

Click here to join the Zoom event at 2 p.m.

3 p.m. – Earth Day Today: Where we can find hope in Nature – A live discussion with J. Drew Lanham

Join us for an energizing discussion with renowned author, poet, and wildlife biologist J. Drew Lanham as he talks with Seneca Park Zoo Society President and C.E.O. Pamela Reed Sanchez about Earth Day in 2020 and where we all can find hope in nature.

Click here to join the Zoom event at 3 p.m.