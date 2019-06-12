Seneca Park Zoo hosting "Animal Superpowers Day"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Seneca Park Zoo is hosting a brand-new event this year designed to showcase the unique abilities of animals.

"Animal Superpowers Day" will highlight the abilities that help them find food, escape predators, and thrive in their environments. Guests will learn about species-specific behaviors and adaptations, meet ambassador animals up-close, and hear directly from zookeepers about animal "superpowers." Visitors will also have a chance to take part in animal experiences that include a scavenger hunt, interactive stations, biofacts and more.

People of all ages are encouraged to represent their favorite animal by wearing a T-shirt or even dressing in full costume.

"Animal Superpowers Day" is taking place at the Seneca Park Zoo on Saturday, June 15. For more information on the event click here.