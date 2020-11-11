Seneca Park Zoo feud: Claims of improper treatment of animals, defamation lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Seneca Park Zoo veterinarian is suing the Seneca Park Zoo Society President after claims of improper treatment of zoo animals.

Dr. Louis DiVincenti, Seneca Park Zoo website Director of Animal Health and Conservation, filed a lawsuit of defamation earlier this month against Pamela Reed Sanchez, President and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society.

DiVincenti, a New York state-licensed veterinarian, says Sanchez sent a letter to Monroe County officials in November 2019, arguing that the he was giving animals at the zoo improper treatment. According to the lawsuit, a Monroe County Human Resources investigation found those claims to be false.

However, according to the lawsuit, DiVincenti was relieved of his administrative duties after Sanchez’s letter was distributed, and his “role and responsibilities at the zoo remain reduced,” despite the claims being found false.

DiVincenti filed for defamation, arguing that the claims made by Sanchez tended to injure his trade, business, or profession.

Claims made by Sanchez against DiVincenti, according to the lawsuit:

Improperly treated an elephant at the zoo, resulting in the animal’s death

Performed cataract surgery on the wrong eye of a hyena at the zoo

Delayed providing care to an abandoned snow leopard cub so that it could be seen by zoo visitors

Killed a penguin at the zoo by providing improper anesthesia

Falsified records to hide the aforementioned alleged acts

Placed zoo staff and volunteers at risk by allowing them to view an anesthetized lion during surgical procedure

To reiterate, DiVincenti says these claims were found to be false after a county HR investigation.

DiVincenti, Seneca Park Zoo officials, and a former Monroe County Parks Director have not immediately returned a request for comment on the matter.

A statement from Sanchez Wednesday said:

“We are obligated to share welfare and safety concerns to the Zoo’s governing authority. Concerns were brought to me; it was my obligation as part of a Zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums to pass them on to the proper point person at Monroe County, which I did. Seneca Park Zoo Society continues to actively partner with our colleagues at Monroe County to operate the Zoo. I cannot comment further on an active lawsuit.”

DiVincenti joined the Seneca Park Zoo almost three years ago as the Director of Animal Health and Conservation. A few months later, the zoo’s director and assistant director vacated their positions. A few months after that, DiVincenti was appointed assistant director, where he also served operationally a the zoo director in the absence of a replacement, according to the lawsuit.

Full lawsuit

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.