Seneca Park Zoo collecting donations for Australian wildlife devastated by fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is accepting donations to support Australian wildlife relief after bushfires haves devastated the region.

All funds raised will be donated to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, and donations can be made on the zoo’s Facebook page, or at the zoo’s front gate.

An estimated one billion animals have perished in the Australian bush fires, destroying critical habitats and creating a dire situation for wildlife long term, according to zoo officials.

“Australia is one of the most bio-diverse places in the world, said acting Seneca Park Zoo director David Hamilton in a press release. “To see such devastation to wildlife is absolutely heartbreaking.”

“The wildfires in Australia and impacts to wildlife are devastating,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a press release. “I’m proud Seneca Park Zoo is championing this fundraising initiative and I appreciate the community’s support for this important relief effort.”