Seneca Park Zoo closing early Saturday

The Seneca Park Zoo will be closing early Saturday to prepare for its annual fundraising gala, Zoobilation, which will be held that evening. The park will close its gates at 1 p.m. Guests who enter the Zoo before 1 p.m. can stay on grounds until 2 p.m.

Sunday, the zoo will be open regular hours and will celebrate World Sea Lion Day. There will be keeper chats, feedings, enrichment and training demonstrations, games, and more. Guests will be able to hear from care staff about what it’s like to care for the Zoo’s four California sea lions. There will also be interactive stations to teach guests about sea lion adaptations, the differences between sea lions and seals, and the actions they can take to help protect this species.

For a donation to sea lion conservation, guests can enter drawings to win prizes including an exclusive sea lion keeper experience and a custom sea lion painting. A detailed schedule for World Sea Lion Day is available at senecaparkzoo.org/conservationdays.