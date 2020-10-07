Seneca Park Zoo certified sensory inclusive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo officials announced on Wednesday that the zoo has been certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity — a leading non-profit recognized for changing how organizations serve those with sensory needs.

The certification process entails staff and volunteers to be trained in how to recognize and respond to guests with sensory needs, designation of quiet spaces and headphone zones, and the ability to offer guests sensory bags including noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools and more.

“Sensory processing can be debilitating and overwhelming for this population, often leading to isolation and inability to take part in community activities,” Executive Director for AutismUp Sarah Milko said in a statement.

“The fact that the Zoo recognizes this and is committed to working with AutismUp on welcoming families and training staff to ensure the environment is inclusive to all, is commendable and exciting for our families. As a community, we are fortunate to have the Seneca Park Zoo’s commitment to all families.”

The Zoo is open daily and timed tickets are required. They can be purchased at senecaparkzoo.org