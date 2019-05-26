Seneca Park Zoo celebrates International Otter Day

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Seneca Park Zoo celebrated International Otter Day on Sunday where the public got the chance to learn about the different types of otters there are through training demonstrations, chats with zookeepers, Biofacts, and more.

Those who attended also got the chance to enter drawings to win a painting made by one of the otters at the zoo or an exclusive meet and greet with one of the otters.

The public got to meet Dr. Caroline DeLong, Associate Professor and Undergraduate Program Director for Psychology at RIT, to learn about Seneca Park Zoo's partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology on two different studies with our resident North American river otters.

The family-fun event had interactive stations for attendees to learn about the different otter species, their adaptations for survival, and what you can do in your daily life to preserve aquatic habitats for local animals.

