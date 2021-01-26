Seneca Park Zoo announces deaths of bald eagle, Burmese python

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo officials said Tuesday that two animals have died.

“Seneca Park Zoo is sad to share the news of the passing of two iconic, long-term residents: American bald eagle Abe, and Burmese python Abby,” the zoo posted on Facebook. “A testament to the extraordinary care both animals received, Abe and Abby lived much longer than median life-expectancies for their species, with Abe at age 30, and Abby at 25.”

Zoo officials say Mr. Slithers, who shared a habitat with Abby at the zoo, will eventually be joined by another Burmese python.

Officials say the zoo’s other bald eagle, Maverick, has been temporarily removed from the habitat while the zoo makes some renovations to the space.