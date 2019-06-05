Seneca Park Zoo announces death of snow leopard cub Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seneca Park Zoo reports one of the two male snow leopard cubs born to mother Timila (pictured) has died. [ + - ]

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Seneca Park Zoo has some sad news regarding the two male snow leopard cubs born at the end of May.

According to a post on social media, one of the two cubs has died. The zoo says the cub needed assistance from animal care staff right after birth but was recently returned to the mother, Timila, so she could care for him. Zoo staff discovered the cub had passed away during a den check on Tuesday.

Zoo officials say the remaining cub appears to be healthy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.