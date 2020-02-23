Seneca County, Cayuga Nation after buildings seized, demolished

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting to discuss actions taken by the Cayuga Nation on February 22.

Early Saturday morning several buildings in Seneca Falls — including an ice cream stand and the Cayuga Lake Trading Store gas station — were seized by the Cayuga Nation and partially demolished.

In a statement, the Cayuga Nation said they were taking back properties that were seized from them in 2014. The Nation said the buildings were demolished for public safety reasons.

Now the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is stepping in and held a meeting on Sunday.

“We are here to communicate that we are still here,” Leanna Young, community spokesperson of the Cayuga Indian Nation said.

“”He can destroy a store, he can destroy a school, he can destroy a daycare, but he will never destroy us.”

After public comment period, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors came up with three resolutions.

Freeze all federal funds to the Cayuga Indian Nation until the Nation’s leadership complies with local laws

Request for development of federal marshals in place of the Cayuga Indian National Law Enforcement to prevent further violence

Calling on the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York to investigate and take action against recent decisions made by the Cayuga Nation

