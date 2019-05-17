Seneca Co. school resource officer had 'romantic relationship' with eighth grade student

INTERLAKEN, NY (WROC) -- A South Seneca school resource officer is facing charges after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with an eighth-grade student.

However, deputies say it doesn't appear there was any sexual contact between the officer and student.

Twenty-year-old Elisia Panipinto is charged with official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies say Panipinto worked in the South Seneca Central School District as part of the Interlaken Police Department. Deputies launched an investigation after they received a complaint from the police department and school district.

Investigators say they learned that Panipinto used her capacity as a police officer to gain access to the eighth grader and carried on a "physical, romantic relationship."

However, officers say there is "no evidence of sexual conduct at this time or any indication of further victims."

Panipinto was sent to the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $250 bail. An order of protection has been put into place for the victim.

While deputies don't believe there are other victims, they are asking anyone with further information on the case to call their Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 220-3240.