Senator Gillibrand and Representative Morelle calling for federal funding following COVID-19 statewide losses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is facing a debt of more than ten million dollars. Representative Joe Morelle and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand were in Rochester Friday trying to get help for all New York State local communities.

No federal money has been approved yet, and they say without that money drastic cuts in service would have to be made, including local government layoffs.

Monroe County is looking at a deficit of tens of millions of dollars because of COVID-19

They’re standing with local leaders, including Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle, to highlight those potential layoffs they say of public health care workers firefighters police sanitation workers teachers and other public servants.

Both Gillibrand and Morelle say they say if the federal government doesn’t help states out, tax increases and layoffs could be a reality. They say families don’t need an even heavier burden.

“Even taking multiple measures to address the shutdown Monroe County is still looking a deficit in the tens of millions of dollars,” Senator Gillibrand said. “Representative Morelle and I are working really hard to get the resources that are desperately needed on a local level.”

Senator Gillibrand also says there is a bill in congress to help local governments, but it has not been given a vote in the senate.