Senate passes bill requiring professional certification of doulas

A bill has recently been passed that requires doulas to be registered officially in their field.

Stated in the bill, a person may become a certified doula if they file an application and are deemed qualified in the profession.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Jessica Ramos of the 13th Senate District and was passed unopposed with 58 ayes. As of Tuesday, it has been passed by both the Senate and the Assembly.

For details on the necessary qualifications within the bill and other general information, refer to the official website of the New York Senate.