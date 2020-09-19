Sen. Schumer reacts to Rochester mass shooting

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters at the White House, in Washington. The Senate’s top Democrat is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to examine a report that found dozens of baby food products contaminated with lead and other metals. Sen. Schumer says Sunday, Oct. 20, the FDA must take more action to regulate the baby food industry. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Senator Charles Schumer issued a statement on Saturday following a mass shooting that took place in Rochester during the early-morning hours on Saturday.

“I am devastated by the heartbreaking news of a mass shooting in Rochester last night, and I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and my well wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. The senseless devastation of more lives lost, families destroyed, and communities forever changed by gun violence is yet another painful reminder that we must immediately pass common sense gun safety laws, like universal background checks and more, to rein in absurdly easy access to guns that plagues our neighborhoods from coast to coast.”