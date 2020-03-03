Sen. Schumer: ‘Clear that Plan 2014 needs to be overhauled,’ IJC announces ‘expedited review’

Homeowners along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Greece are proposing a new break wall to help prevent heavy flooding.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Joint Commission has announced an “expedited review” of the controversial Plan 2014.

IJC officials say they recently received $1.5 million in funding from the United States, with an additional $1.5 million in matching funds from Canada, to investigate possible improvements that could be made to Lake Ontario outflow regulation activities.

IJC officials say extremely wet conditions over the last several years have driven record-high water levels and river flows in the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system. This 18-to-24-month investigation will focus on gathering information to help inform the critical decisions needed to best manage these extreme conditions, and on providing information that may lead to long-term improvements to the regulation plan.

In response, Sen. Chuck Schumer released this statement:

“With two years of record-high flood waters and the threat of high levels again this year, it’s clear that Plan 2014 needs to be overhauled. That’s why I urged the IJC, to immediately begin this overhaul analysis of Plan 2014 using the $1.5 million we included in the spending package passed in December to fix and improve the mechanisms to control Lake Ontario’s water level.

This overhaul must address changes to all the mechanisms used to control water levels, such as the current navigation limits (L Limits) so that water outflows can be increased during shipping season, lowering Plan 2014’s trigger levels to allow dam outflow increases sooner, and modifying outflows (F-Limit) during the spring and fall to better manage flooding risks in order to protect Lake Ontario shoreline communities.”

Back in October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York state filed a lawsuit against the IJC for negligence regarding its regulation of Lake Ontario’s water levels.

The IJC is a Canadian-American committee that is in charge of regulating water outflows and levels on Lake Ontario. The IJC has come under fire in recent years as Ontario has seen historically high water levels in 2017 and in 2019.

