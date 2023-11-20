ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Elected officials are bringing attention to programs designed to diminish food insecurity locally.

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a federal program supporting women, infants, and children, or WIC, is set to run low within the next two months. Schumer was in Rochester Monday visiting Foodlink, one of the beneficiaries of this program.

“It provided breast feeding support from mothers acting as peer counselors, and it gave us well tailored monthly food packages that were focused on what’s most important for each child at each stage of development,” said Foodlink Benefits Navigation Coordinator Whitley Hasty, who has benefited from the program.

Schumer says he wants Congress to increase funding for the program as the cost of food increases in the US. He’s hoping they can have that money flowing to food banks nationwide by mid-January.