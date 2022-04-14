CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer was in Canandaigua Thursday, announcing legislation aimed at accelerating economic recovery after the pandemic.

Schumer said the new effort will also support the outdoor industry by bringing thousands of jobs to the state while boosting tourism. He said the pandemic reinvigorated passion for the outdoors, and now its time for the federal government to capitalize on those efforts through construction projects.

“The federal government would provide grant programs through the economic development agency to make construction projects like this possible,” Schumer said, “so that’s infrastructure, and we put over $150 million a year into that and you can be sure New York and Ontario county will get a good chunk as long as I’m majority leader, and I am this year.”

Schumer said this effort will support local Main Street businesses, and transform local economies.