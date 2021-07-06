Sen. Schumer announces grant to expand internet access in Livingston County

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer visited Mulligan Farm in Avon Tuesday to announce a new $11.3 million federal grant he says will expand high-speed broadband internet access in Livingston County.

“The COVID pandemic made it all too clear that the digital gap in Livingston County is far too wide,” Schumer said in a statement issued Tuesday. “This USDA grant will ensure Livingston County families, businesses, farms, and students can access the top-notch, high-speed broadband they need.”

The funds will go toward the installation of hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable in the Livingston County area. The Prattsburgh-based company Empire Access will partner with the county on the project.

Schumer says the project will ultimately reach up to 11,000 people with fiber optic cable, including nearly 100 farms and businesses in Livingston County.