Sen. Gillibrand pushes new legislation to reduce childbirth deaths for women Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced new legislation designed to help reduce the number of women dying before, during and after childbirth.

New York has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country -- a figure that has increased by 60 percent in the last decade.

The Modernizing Obstetric Medicine Standards Act, or Moms Act, would allow the Department of Health to work with leading researchers to issue the best practices for preventing maternal deaths. It would be funded by a new grant program.

Gillibrand says the problem should never have been allowed to get this bad. "This is outrageous and totally unacceptable. We are not doing nearly enough to protect women and their babies. Congress must prioritize this problem now and give our hospitals the resources they need to solve it immediately."

According to the CDC, the crisis is even worse in communities of color, where black women die at three to four times the rate of white women due to racial disparities in the health care system.