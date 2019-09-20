Sen. Gillibrand joins picket line at GM in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand picked up a sign and joined the picket line on Friday outside the GM facility on Lexington Avenue in Rochester.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made an appearance at GM in Rochester this afternoon and joined the picket line of workers in their strike for contract negotiations @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4XfcKcmjZx — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) September 20, 2019

Gillibrand was already in town to attend a roundtable discussion at the Center for Disability Rights.

This is the first United Auto Workers strike since 2007 and impacts more than 50 GM factories across the country. The union says workers gave up raises and made other concessions to keep General Motors afloat during bankruptcy and it’s now the company’s turn to pay them back.

GM says it has made a fair offer of higher wages and investment in factories that would result in more jobs. Industry analysts say the walkout could cost GM tens of millions of dollars a day.

Workers say the strike will last “as long as it takes.”