Sen. Gillibrand attends roundtable discussion on disability rights in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a roundtable discussion on Friday about the challenges people with disabilities face.

The event was held at the Center for Disability in Rochester. During the event, Gillibrand got to hear directly from community members with disabilities, their families, and advocates.

Members from the Center for Disabilities Rights said the discussion was a way to bring the issues to a national level.

“When the senator reached out to us to talk about really broad disability issues, things that, just systemic problems just that people are facing across the country we just really wanted to take the opportunity to make her aware of some of the things that we want to address at the national level,” said Interim Director Kathryn Carroll.

Some of the topics included access to health care, education and fair wages.