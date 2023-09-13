ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced legislation Wednesday that she says will help keep parents at work.

Gillibrand said with federal funding for child care providers set to expire at the end of the month, over 5,000 child care centers across New York State would be forced to close, making parents cut their work hours or leave the workforce entirely.

Gillibrand said the Child Care Stabilization Act would provide $16 billion in mandatory funding to child care providers each year for the next five years, and would allow child care providers to stay in business.

“Making sure parents have affordable access to childcare is essential,” Gillibrand said. “It allows them to succeed in their careers and continue contributing to our national economy. It increases labor force participation, and reduces the absenteeism among workers and helps contribute to the child’s future.”

Gillibrand said she hopes the legislation will pass by the end of the year.