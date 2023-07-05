ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a car accident involving at least three vehicles in the area of Joseph Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

According to RPD, an SUV driven by a 57-year-old man and a sedan driven by a 33-year-old woman collided at the intersection. After the crash, the sedan crashed into another SUV, which was driven by a 41-year-old woman.

Police said the driver of the sedan received only minor injuries after the crashes and was treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident and any possible citations are under investigation by RPD.