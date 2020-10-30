Section V Best: October 29, 2020

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) - Sherri Ann Ballam, the Deputy Dog Control Officer in Pulteney, has been arrested for the murder of her husband, Pulteney Dog Control Officer John Ballam, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker and New York State Police.

Ballam has been charged with 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting. District Attorney Baker says Ballam allegedly hid the gun and reported that there was a home invasion.