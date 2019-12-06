Section 8 waiting list to open for 2 weeks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The waiting list for the housing choice voucher program — more commonly known as Section 8 — will open for a two week period on Monday.

It’s a rental assistance program for low income families.

The Rochester Housing Authority will accept new applications from December 9 through December 27.

You can apply at Rochesterhousing.org or call the waiting list call center at 585-697-6206.

Once the application process is over, there will be an electronic random selection process of all applications. Selected applicants will be notified by mail within 90 days and placed on the waiting list immediately.

Those who are not selected for the program will also be notified within 90 days of their application submission.