ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans met with city officials at the Central Library of Rochester Friday afternoon to reveal the completed renovations of the library’s “secret room.”

The famous hidden Rochester landmark, located on the second floor of the Bausch & Lomb Building of the Central Library, is now open to the public.

Post renovations, the Secret Room now features a bright play area for children with interactive projections, a starry night sky, plus ample space for reading and storytime.