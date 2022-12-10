ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — It’s become a busy stretch in holiday shopping for what are known as secondhand stores in parts of Rochester and with the boost in sales comes new life for business in certain communities.

These secondhand — or vintage stores, as they’re commonly called — sell used products and antiques. But those we spoke to feel these can mean a lot as Christmas presents when it shows you went out of your way to find them. Shopping at these local businesses can also be prosperous for the communities they’re in.

It’s the first Christmas where Shea Rapp, owner of Staple Vintage, has a storefront off Monroe Ave. She feels every sale is money back into funding Rochester and her dream of owning a business.

“I’ve definitely noticed there are more local businesses popping up on Monroe Ave.,” Rapp said. “And that’s been really helpful to support the ones that were already here. It keeps the foot traffic at a higher level and brings people from the suburbs into the city.”

Down the street, Monica Ludwinek, moved her business Little Shop of Hoarders to Monroe after four years off Gregory St. It’s been rewarding for her to see in-person holiday shopping sales exceeding expectations this year.

“It brings people out, everyone’s walking around so it looks more alive,” Ludwinek told us. “Also, people are decorating their windows and everything. People are just in general more cheerful.”

Those we ran into out doing their holiday shopping preferred searching through these unique items for gifts.

“It makes spending money a little bit easier,” Michael Tucci said while shopping at Staple Vintage. “You don’t feel like you’re wasting money by any means. You know it’s probably going back into the city or owner and family of the owner. So, I would say I feel really good about spending money locally.”

Even if it’s vintage stuff, store owners say going out of your way to find unique presents that aren’t in every chain business can go further to show how much you care.

“When people open that gift they see you actually tried,” Ludwinek explained. “And you searched for a gift that you really thought your loved one would appreciate.”

“A lot of creative artists are the people who own small businesses,” Rapp added. “And that’s what makes it an interesting place.”

Surveys and studies done by Red Egg Marketing found over 82% of shoppers would rather support a local business than a large corporation. Even if it costs more money at the local shops.