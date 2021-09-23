Second teen charged with murder in Genesee Street double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second Rochester teenager was arrested and charged with murder Thursday over a fatal double shooting on Genesee Street in June.

Danny Greer, 17, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon — all second degree charges. Investigators say he had been in custody on weapons charges since July 29, when police found him in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Christopher Wood and a 14-year-old boy were walking along Genesee Street in Rochester around 1:20 p.m. on June 12 when they were shot. Wood did not survive.

Greer is facing charges in the murder, along with 17-year-old Jah’miere Williams. Williams was arrested September 17, when police say they found him in possession of a stolen, loaded .40 caliber handgun during a traffic stop.