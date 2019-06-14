Second butterfly garden opens in Rochester

School Without Walls and the Seneca Park Zoo hosted their butterfly garden ribbon cutting ceremony on June 13 to kick-off their new “Growing out of Poverty” service-learning class.



The initiative aims to build community through the development of a broad coalition of gardening and greening organizations.

Students will help to provide healthy food and activities to their neighborhood through the program. Advisor Joseph Becker is excited for the new initiative and sees the power in young adults.



“Once again, you know I think young people get a bad rap these days, you know, they don’t have something to contribute, and we are trying to give them a more visible role in supporting projects,” said Becker.



This new program is an extension of the former community service program and is funded through the Rochester-Monroe county anti-poverty initiatives’ participatory budgeting process.

