UPDATE: As of 11:02 a.m., Hilton school officials announced that deputies have cleared Northwood and Village Elementary and that students have re-entered the building. Classes will resume.

Merton Williams Middle School and Hilton High School are still in a hold in place as units are still sweeping the building. In addition, Quest’s start time will be at 11:15 a.m. after the school was swept and no threats have been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after another bomb threat was issued against the Hilton Central School District.

The new threat was sent out to News 8 Friday morning saying that a bomb was planted at all five schools of the district and that Molotov cocktails will be thrown into the school district’s office. The new threat says that this is due to the school exposing children to “pornographic material.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police are currently investigating to determine the credibility of the threat, but deputies advise that all children and staff are safe.

In an email sent out to parents, district officials say that all Northwood and Village students will be kept inside school buses in the bus loops, Quest will be on a two-hour delay, and Merton-Williams Middle School and Hilton High School are on lockout.

District officials also said that once deputies sweep and clear each building, the students of each school will be sent back in and resume classes for the day. They said that parents may pick up their kids if they want, but they must wait outside of the buildings.

#BREAK New/similar bomb threat @HiltonCSD this AM



Message and robocalls just went to families. No mass evacuations like Wednesday but multiple schools on lockout and younger kids held on their bus @News_8 pic.twitter.com/evZET6RuvT — Brennan Somers (@Brennan_Somers) March 24, 2023

News 8 crews say that parents are currently heading toward some of the schools to pick up their children. Additionally, it appears that teachers are leaving some of the schools to board the buses to be with the students.

Parents if you show up at Village Elementary that you’re being allowed to take your students off the bus @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/9v1DyeSuBu — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 24, 2023

The first threat occurred on Wednesday when some local media outlets received an email saying that they placed pipe bombs at each of the schools of the Hilton Central School District. All schools were evacuated and closed for the day. Classes resumed the following day.

According to the first threat, the district had an LGBTQ+ book titled “This Book is Gay,” which was the reason why the anonymous writer made the threat.

It’s currently unclear if this new threat was made by the same individual who wrote the original one.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.