ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A baby giraffe was born at the Seneca Park Zoo Tuesday, the second born at the zoo since April.

The newest giraffe is the first calf of Kipenzi, one of the zoo’s two female giraffes. The other, Iggy, gave birth to a male named Olmstead on April 22. He was the first Masai giraffe ever born at the zoo.

The zoo’s Animals of the Savanna exhibit will be closed after the rhino enclosure for a few days so the giraffes have time to bond. The zoo’s tram service is suspended in the meantime.