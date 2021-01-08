1 dead in second alarm fire at Seneca Tower apartment building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person has died after a fire broke out in the Seneca Tower apartment building on Seth Green Drive.

Multiple fire companies responded to the call around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Officials on scene said the fire broke out in a unit on the 21st floor and quickly escalated to a second alarm fire. Residents on the floor had to evacuate and once firefighters for to the apartment unit, they found one person deceased.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

“Due to the fact that this was a residential high rise and there were a great deal of people living there, a second alarm was declared within 10 minutes of the initial dispatch,” Lt. Ryan Fleming said in a statement.

“These operations are very labor intensive as life safety is our number 1 priority and there were many residents in the building. Crews were able to usher residents to safety as well as extinguish the fire within minutes. The scene was declared under control within 25 minutes. It was because of the extremely fast response time, the quick assessment of resources needed, and the actions of the firefighters on scene that the fire was confined to the apartment of origin. The actions of the firefighters prevented the fire from extending into the other apartments within the high rise.”

There were approximately 60 firefighters on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

