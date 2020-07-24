Black Lives Matter protest plans to shut down 490 for 8 minutes, 46 seconds Friday in Rochester

Demonstrators at the Black Lives Matter protest on Interstate 490 in downtown Rochester on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (News 8 WROC photo/Atyia Collins)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A planned Black Lives Matter protest aims to shutdown Interstate 490 during the Friday evening commute.

Friday’s demonstration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and is organized by the same group that protested in a similar fashion earlier this week.

The planned rally is against police brutality and inequalities for communities of color, and according the the Facebook event, aims to shutdown 490 for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time prosecutors say George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died in May.

Regarding safety, Rochester police say they look at each protest individually and stress safety.

“We’re looking at every protest and gathering as a sole entity and deal with it as it comes,” Rochester Police Deput Chief Mark Mura said Friday. “We have limited information on today’s protest, as more info comes in, we will address as needed. We stand by everyone’s right to peacefully protest and our primary goal is the protection of life and property. If someone or a group is going to protest, that’s perfectly fine, we just need to make sure everyone is safe — including the protesters.”

This follows Sunday’s peaceful demonstration, where protesters from across the Rochester area gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park for the event, hosted by the SAVE ROCHESTER- Black Lives Matter group.

Sunday’s protesters marched down East Broadway Street, heading toward Interstate 490, rallying to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Police blocked off streets as the protesters marched, and had the intended section of interstate 490 blocked to traffic.

Police have blocked protesters from going further down. pic.twitter.com/iH5HVzhmHU — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) July 19, 2020

After stopping under an overpass for speakers and crossing the Douglass-Anthony bridge, the protesters ran into a line of state troopers blocking the interstate, something leaders called surreal.

“The police presence did not disrupt or goal at all. We did get a lot of calls telling us to hurry up and move on and then when we got to a certain point at 490 we were not permitted to go on so were questioning what that was all about,” Save Rochester organizer Mikey Johnson said Sunday.

