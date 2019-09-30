Season canceled for MCC women’s basketball

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Monroe Community College has canceled its 2019-2020 women’s basketball season, citing a lack of players, and a championship winning coach is no longer with the school.

Last year, head coach Tim Parrinello was suspended from the college without pay. MCC officials confirmed Monday that Parrinello no longer works at the college.

According to MCC, the college conducted a self-audit beginning in early 2018 and found alleged violations involving letters of intent and financial aid for student-athletes. The college reported the infractions to the NJCAA and reduced the number of scholarships for four programs, including women’s basketball.

Along with coaching the women’s basketball team, Parrinello also previously served as MCC’s associate athletic director.

Parrinello was very successful as a longtime coach for the Tribunes. In more than 20 years with the program he compiled a 611-85 record that including four NJCAA Division II national championships (2002, 2004, 2015, 2018) and one NJCAA Division I title (2006). He was also named Coach of the Year in 2018.