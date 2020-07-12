Search for missing swimmer in Lake Ontario resumes Monday

Rochester N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office resumed its search Monday for the man who went missing in Lake Ontario earlier this week.

The 63-year-old man jumped into the water from a boat about three miles from the shoreline. He began to struggle in the water. The unidentified man was with two other men who tried to help him back into the boat, even throwing him a life preserver before he went under.

An extensive search was conducted of the water, and scuba teams were called in to search below the surface. Poor weather halted the search on Saturday. Sunday night officials announced it would be suspended indefinitely.

The Rochester Police Department along with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with the investigation.