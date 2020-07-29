Search for missing swimmer continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every day since July 9, scuba teams across Monroe County have been searching for a missing swimmer — the 65-year-old man that went under Lake Ontario a couple miles off shore.

Since then, multiple agencies — including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Scuba Team and Marine Unit — are using drivers and sonar to search water that measures hundred feet deep.

“It’s quite an extensive search so the side scan is key,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Fay said. “Without the sonar it would be impossible to just put divers in the water and just keep searching like that so the new technology is key in this search,”

Fay also commended the quick response of the marine unit when the call for a missing person first came in. Local authorities have stressed the important of using caution when swimming in the lake and wearing a life jacket at all times.