Crews looking for missing woman at Hamlin Beach State Park

HAMLIN, NY (WROC) - A search for a missing woman is underway at Hamlin Beach State Park Monday morning.

Hamlin firefighters say they are looking for Margaret A. DeGraff, 47, after her car was found at the park. DeGraff was last seen at her place of employment, Villa of Hope located at 3300 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, on Wednesday, March 6th .

We're told a state police officer noticed the vehicle around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night. Officials say they tried to contact the woman but were unable to and in turn started a small search that turned up nothing.

Monday morning, park police upped search efforts, involving other agencies.

We're told the woman is known to go on walks and uses a cane, but it's not clear if she has it with her. Officers say she doesn't have her cell phone on her.

Park police plan to search Monday until they find something.

We're told state park police and other fire departments are taking part in the land search.