Search continues for missing Buff State student Saniyya Dennis

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rain or shine, a group of activists have been out searching for at least four days to make sure missing Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis is found safe.

Dozens of people have passed out flyers and looking for Dennis. Folks from all over Western New York have joined the search.

“We have them meet here to pick up flyers, we provide them with tape or whatever they need and direct them back out in the community into their neighborhoods and their businesses where we know people frequent,” said Julia Stevens from Allies for Black Justice.

Dennis,19, went missing about a week ago. Officials say she was seen on video in the elevator of her dorm at around 11 p.m. at night. Then, hours later her cell phone was pinged near Goat Island in Niagara Falls.

A spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney says a member of Flynn’s office met with the Dennis family Monday.The search group says Dennis’ parents have been looking with them.

“They’ve been out here every day as soon as they got into town, it did take them a while to get here.. They have been out here every single day looking for their daughter. They are focused. They are focused on finding her, Stevens said.”

Stevens says they’re also expanding their search beyond the the falls area.

“The thing is that there’s nothing indicating that she had gone in the water, so just as much effort as we’re putting to having people search the waterfronts, we want to give equal effort out in the community in case she is out there disoriented and confused. People will recognize her face and know immediately that this girl is missing and in danger.”

Buffalo State College President Katherine Conway-Turner released the following statement saying her heart goes out to the family and that the University Police Department staff will not rest until Saniyya is found.