Seabreeze kicks off its 142nd season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seabreeze Amusement Park is kicking off its 142nd season this weekend.

Saturday will mark the first time the park has been open in nearly 2 years. Safety regulations will be in place, including temperature screenings and social distancing requirements. Local leaders gathered this Friday afternoon to commemorate the reopening of this staple of summer in Rochester.

“My family is not different from hundreds of thousands of families who have come through here,” said Representative, 25th Congressional District, Joe Morelle said. “I was here in high school. And kids who worked here… So it holds a special place in the hearts of so many people in this community.”

“Let’s get out of the house,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Lets get back to normal. Let’s be a community again. Let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to doing the fun stuff that makes Monroe County a great place to live.”

Those fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask to the park, but those unvaccinated are required to. The park will not be checking for proof of vaccination.