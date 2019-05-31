Seabreeze implementing chaperone policy for minors Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Irondequoit, NY (WROC) - Seabreeze Amusement Park has announced it will be implementing a chaperone policy for minors.

The policy will be in effect on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 1. Anyone age 17 and under will be required to be accompanied by an adult family member, guardian or another supervising adult age 21 and over with a valid ID. Each chaperone will be allowed to bring up to five minors with them into the park.

In addition, anyone who appears to bear near the age of 18 will be asked to show ID on those days.

According to a Seabreeze spokesperson, the new policy is the result of concerns expressed by some guests in recent years about the behavior of unsupervised children and teens in the park.