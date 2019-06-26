Seabreeze Amusement Park offers new forms of entertainment for the Summer

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) Seabreeze is kicking off their summer fun Wednesday. In addition to all the rides already at the park, there are new additions to check out.

Over at the Soak Zone, new slides will provide some wet fun for visitors. People can tube down the new “Pipeline”. The “Twister” is also open for families.

If you enjoy watching shows, Wednesday is the first day of many performances of Cirque En Vol! It’s an acrobatic show with five cast members from around the world, showing off their skills. New routines this year include, Cloud Swing, the Cyr Wheel and Chinese Bungee. There are four shows daily.

The park is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this summer!

More information can be found at the park’s website.